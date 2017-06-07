Lunch & Learn: Green Heritage at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Lunch & Learn: Green Heritage

June 7 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Native and non-native plants have stories to tell – stories that connect us personally to a landscape and remind us of our rich cultural connections. Listen closely to learn the legends of our green heritage.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for those who enjoy spending time outdoors in the company of other adults who love learning about nature. Hosted by Corinne Mastey, Volunteer Naturalist and Certified Interpretive Guide, each program includes group introductions, a short themed hike, and a fabulous lunch from Isaac’s Cafe.

Bernheim Members $15; Non- Members $20

Fee includes guided program, iced tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the following Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of program; call (502) 955- 8512.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

 For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

502-955-8512

