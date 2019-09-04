Lunch & Learn: Monarch Migration at Bernheim Forest

Practice the delicate art of butterfly observation on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.with Bernheim’s butterfly expert Corinne Mastey, who has raised and released hundreds of butterflies over the years. Join in on the fun and learn tips to become more skilled at this delightful art.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Each program includes group introductions, a short hike and lunch at Isaac’s Café.

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of program. Please call (502) 955-8512 or visit Bernheim.org to register. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 215-7159 or visit bernheim.org