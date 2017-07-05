Lunch & Learn: Rock Run Ramble at Bernheim

Lunch & Learn: Rock Run Ramble
July 5 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Café. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes for creek crossing and uneven terrain.
Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu (below). Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.
Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20
Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu
Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish
Sandwich Options:
• Chicken Salad
• Pimento Cheese
• Nutty Bird
• Hummus
Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips
For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
