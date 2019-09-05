× Expand provided Rare mare at the Kentucky Horse Park

Lunchtime Lecture Series at the Kentucky Horse Park

Meet the Rare Mares of the Kentucky Horse Park! Join the Kentucky Horse Park’s Parade of Breeds staff as they introduce a special show of some of our Rare Mares! Discover what makes them special and how they came to live at the park. Boxed lunches are available for purchase; please RSVP by calling 859-259-4232 for a lunch by August 29. Or simply bring your own and join us!

For more information call (859) 396-0713 or visit asbmuseum.org