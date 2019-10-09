× Expand Photo courtesy of the Norton Center for the Arts Lyle Lovett featured above.

Lyle Lovett at Norton Center for the Arts

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the four-time Grammy Award-winning musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. His oeuvre, rich and eclectic, is one of the most beloved of any living artist working today.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com