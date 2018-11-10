Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center

to Google Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time.

The Southern Rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lynyrd Skynyrd at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-11-10 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Submit Yours