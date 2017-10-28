Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down!

Google Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down!

Love hip hop? Fascinated with live DJing? We have the event for you!

Local DJs gather to show their skills to the public for a chance to win a performance with Cut Creator at the After Party.

Featured Artists:

Mafiosa (FOGMG.com)

DJ Zu (HipHopUnforgettableTour.com)

LL Cool J's legendary DJ, DJ Cut Creator

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

For more information call 859.280.2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com

Info
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-252-8888
Google Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down! - 2017-10-28 16:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 13, 2017

Saturday

October 14, 2017

Sunday

October 15, 2017

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Submit Yours