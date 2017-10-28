Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down!

Love hip hop? Fascinated with live DJing? We have the event for you!

Local DJs gather to show their skills to the public for a chance to win a performance with Cut Creator at the After Party.

Featured Artists:

Mafiosa (FOGMG.com)

DJ Zu (HipHopUnforgettableTour.com)

LL Cool J's legendary DJ, DJ Cut Creator

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

For more information call 859.280.2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com