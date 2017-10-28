Lyric Theatre Presents 1st Annual DJ Get Down!
Love hip hop? Fascinated with live DJing? We have the event for you!
Local DJs gather to show their skills to the public for a chance to win a performance with Cut Creator at the After Party.
Featured Artists:
Mafiosa (FOGMG.com)
DJ Zu (HipHopUnforgettableTour.com)
LL Cool J's legendary DJ, DJ Cut Creator
Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017
Time: 4:00pm to 8:00pm
Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street
859.280.2218
For more information call 859.280.2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com