Lyric Theatre Presents Renaissance Gala

Our Renaissance Gala on October 21 celebrates seven years since the reopening of The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. Seven years of providing our community with the arts, seven years of using our history to diversify and enrich our programming – seven years of working on building something inspiring and lasting.

On this special evening, we look to celebrate the innovators of the Harlem Renaissance with a period perfect night. Join us in your best roaring 20s garb, enjoy live jazz music, dancing, and exquisite cuisine.

The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and beyond was a hugely instrumental period for African American culture. While slavery may have been abolished, taking down the institutional barriers was no easy task. African Americans strove to create a new identity. Not to erase the past, but to use it to make themselves stronger - to create, to convey, to empower.

This creative outpour energized and motivated generations, and eventually laid the foundation for the original Lyric Theatre in 1948. The history cultural hub and regional beacon for African American Kentuckians and beyond is a continued inspiration and influence for our current institution. Much as the poets, musicians, and artists of the Harlem Renaissance, we seek to use our past to invigorate our programming and help us build our mission and create our path.

Couple and group specials are available on tickets.

Individual - $30

Couples - $55

Family of 4 - $100

Table of 8 - $190

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

For more information call 859.280.2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com