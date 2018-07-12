Lyrical Wall Art at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Create unique canvas art from sheet music and your favorite song lyrics!
Adults, please register for this free workshop.
For more information visit pspl.org
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Lyrical Wall Art at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Create unique canvas art from sheet music and your favorite song lyrics!
Adults, please register for this free workshop.
For more information visit pspl.org
July 2, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 4, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 7, 2018
July 8, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053