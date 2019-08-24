Mötley Crüe Tribute at The Paramount Arts Center

Come join us for an amazing experience celebrating the music of America’s number 1 Bad Boys, “Mötley Crüe”!! This will be an evening to remember. Come dressed as your favorite Crüe member, or in your most decadent 80’s outfit. You will be blown away with 22 of Mötley’s Greatest Hits by exemplary musicians. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the Decade of Decadence in one fantastic evening!!.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com