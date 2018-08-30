MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101 at the McCracken County Library
MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101
Thursday, August 30, 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Presented by artist Kijsa Housman
In this presentation Kijsa Houseman will cover: MAKEing space for creativity in your day, listening in a creative way from meetings to homework and acting on creative instincts. A classically trained artist with over 20 years of professional experience, art, teaching and design have always been a significant part of her life.
The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.
Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.
For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net