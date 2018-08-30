MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101 at the McCracken County Library

MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101

Thursday, August 30, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by artist Kijsa Housman

In this presentation Kijsa Houseman will cover: MAKEing space for creativity in your day, listening in a creative way from meetings to homework and acting on creative instincts. A classically trained artist with over 20 years of professional experience, art, teaching and design have always been a significant part of her life.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net