MEAN GIRLS at Carnegie Covington

Based on the beloved Tina Fey film, MEAN GIRLS is a pop-powered Broadway sensation packed with outrageous comedy and unforgettable songs. Beneath the shiny plastic veneer lies a story about the pressures of fitting in—and the unexpected friendships that help us discover where we belong. With electrifying choreography, unforgettable performances, and nonstop laughs, this contemporary hit delivers an evening of pure fun that’s as smart as it is spectacular.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com