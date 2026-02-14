MEMBERS EXHIBITION at Yeiser Art Center

About the Show:Our Members support us all year long through their memberships, volunteering, and simply by being active participants in our community. One of the great benefits that we offer in return is an Annual Exhibition of their work. The Members exhibition is your opportunity to come see the best of Paducah's artist as generations of artist stand next to each other on our walls. We invite everyone to come this month to see this show and join us for our reception.

If you would like to renew or sign up for our membership, please apply online or come visit our gallery. your support helps us keep the arts in Paducah alive!

Exhibition dates: February 14th - March 21st

Closing reception: Saturday, March 7th, 4pm - 7pm

Gallery hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm

Free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2453 or visit theyeiser.org/.