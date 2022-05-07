× Expand MGACG PR Master Gardener Association of Grayson County 13th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling Saturday, May 7th, 2022 64 Quarry Rd, Leitchfield, KY Master Gardener Association of Grayson County 13th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm (Central Time) 64 Quarry Rd, Leitchfield, KY

MGAGC Plant Fair & Spring Fling

Master Gardener Association of Grayson County 13th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling, Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 8am to 2pm (Central Time). Rain or Shine. Huge selection of flowering baskets, annuals and perennials, plus berry, herb & vegetable plants from our area Plant Vendors, as well as many other Vendors with homemade and handcrafted items, custom jewelry and a wonderful mix of home décor and other items! FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING.

For more information call 270-259-3492 or visit Master Gardener Association of Grayson County Kentucky on Facebook.