MGAGC Plant Fair & Spring Fling

Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service (Quarry Rd) 64 Quarry Road 64 Quarry Road, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754

Master Gardener Association of Grayson County 13th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling, Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 8am to 2pm (Central Time). Rain or Shine. Huge selection of flowering baskets, annuals and perennials, plus berry, herb & vegetable plants from our area Plant Vendors, as well as many other Vendors with homemade and handcrafted items, custom jewelry and a wonderful mix of home décor and other items! FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING.

For more information call 270-259-3492 or visit Master Gardener Association of Grayson County Kentucky on Facebook. 

Crafts, Home & Garden
270-259-3492
