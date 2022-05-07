× Expand MGAGC Master Gardener Association of Grayson County

MGAGC Plant Fair & Spring Fling

8 am to 2 pm. Rain or Shine! 30 vendors with a huge selection of flowering baskets, annuals, perennials, herb, vegetable and berry plants, homemade and handcrafted items, custom jewelry and a good mix of yard art, home decor and other items. Bring the kids to pot up a free plant for Mom for Mother's Day. Food truck on site. Free admission & Free parking!

For more information call 270-259-3492 or visit on Facebook: MGAGraysonCountyKY