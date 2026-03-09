MISSING: When East Village Artists Came to Main Street at Hite Institute

The Hite Institute of Art + Design is pleased to present MISSING: When East Village Artists Came to Main Street, an exhibition that returns to December 1985 when five New York artists traveled to Louisville to stage an unlikely show in a vacant building at 600 East Main Street. Organized by Potter Coe and mounted as a fundraiser for Kentucky’s Child Victims’ Trust Fund, the 1985 Missing Children Show featured new work by David Wojnarowicz, Judy Glantzman, Rich Colicchio, Kiely Jenkins, and Futura 2000. Dubbed “the new irascibles,” this group of artists defined New York’s new East Village avant-garde scene with a mix of graffiti, painterly expressionism, social commentary, and impassioned advocacy. MISSING brings these artists back to Louisville’s Main Street for an exhibition of 1980s art alongside photographs and ephemera from the historic Missing Children Show.

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu