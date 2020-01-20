MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

to Google Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

MLK Day Celebration at  Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Kentucky History Center and Museums! We will have:

-Hands-on museum activities

-A community art project

-Special performances

-A volunteer fair with local organizations

Free admission! 

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Info

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
History, Kids & Family, Politics & Activism
502-564-1792
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - 2020-01-20 10:00:00