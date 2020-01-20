MLK Day Celebration at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Kentucky History Center and Museums! We will have:
-Hands-on museum activities
-A community art project
-Special performances
-A volunteer fair with local organizations
Free admission!
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov
History, Kids & Family, Politics & Activism