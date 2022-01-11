MOMIX at the Norton Center

Famous across the globe for exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton, one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers. Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen, and television. Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish. Experience the exceptional. Expect the unexpected!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com