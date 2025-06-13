MONSTER ENERGY PRESENTS: LFA 210 at Freedom Hall

Get ready for high-adrenaline, heart-pumping action as LFA 210, presented by MONSTER ENERGY, takes over Freedom Hall on Friday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. EST, with the Main Bout at 9:00 p.m. EST. Experience Louisville's own Lance "The Tornado" Lawrence take on Columbian fighter Javier "Blair" Reyes in this MMA showdown. Don't miss out, get your tickets today!

For more information or to purchase tickets visit ticketmaster.com