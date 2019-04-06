MS Walk at The Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Ending multiple sclerosis for good will take all of us. Walk MS helps us team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by MS. Together, we become a powerful force. And with every step we take, every dollar we raise ... we're that much closer. Together, we will end MS forever.
For more information call (502) 526-4031 or visit nationalmssociety.org
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports