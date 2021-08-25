MSU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition
Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
MSU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition
The 2021 Annual MSU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery of the Claypool-Young Art Building runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 17.
The 2021 faculty exhibit features work by full-time, adjunct and emeritus faculty. Most often faculty members are exhibiting their work elsewhere in the US and internationally. This show is a chance to display their current work locally to students and community members.
The Golding-Yang Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the Claypool-Young Art Building on the campus of Morehead State University. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. This excludes holidays and other University closings. Parking is available all day on Main Street and after 5 p.m. on campus.
For more information about exhibitions and programs in Art and Design, please visit www.moreheadstate.edu/art, email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766.
