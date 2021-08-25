MSU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition

The 2021 Annual MSU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery of the Claypool-Young Art Building runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 17.

The 2021 faculty exhibit features work by full-time, adjunct and emeritus faculty. Most often faculty members are exhibiting their work elsewhere in the US and internationally. This show is a chance to display their current work locally to students and community members.

The Golding-Yang Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the Claypool-Young Art Building on the campus of Morehead State University. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. This excludes holidays and other University closings. Parking is available all day on Main Street and after 5 p.m. on campus.

For more information about exhibitions and programs in Art and Design, please visit www.moreheadstate.edu/art, email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu