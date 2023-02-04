MSU celebrates Black History Month

Morehead State's Eagle Diversity Education Center (EDEC) and the Campus Activities Board (CAB) are sponsoring programs throughout February to celebrate Black History Month. Several movies representing black actors and stories are showing every Monday in February in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) theater. They are: · "Black Panther," Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.

· "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.

· "The Butler," Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.

· "Till," Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.

Several events are planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Prefontaine Pub. At 4:30 p.m., there is "Diversity is the Spice of Life." Participants will be able to create their own spice blends to take home. There will be music and prizes during the event. At 6 p.m., the pub will host MSU's Fifth Annual Soul Food Dinner. The event will feature a performance by the Kazual Acapella Troupe with their unique combination of R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop with dance and dubstep. To attend, please RSVP by email to mclemons2@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9051. Morehead State Public Radio (MSPR), 90.3FM, has special programming planned for Black History Month, including: "Expanding Our Origin Story," Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.: Clint Smith of The Atlantic traveled to 9 historical sites to understand how slavery is remembered and taught in America today. And Gayle Jessup White's memoir chronicles her journey to uncover her family's slave roots at Jefferson's home Monticello. "The HBCU Renaissance," Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.: HBCUs are experiencing a renaissance sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for racial justice. HBCU bands like the Trojan Explosion play with power and energy. That unique HBCU sound and style is the pinnacle of Black musical excellence. Jemayne King is both a proud sneakerhead and an English professor at Virginia State University. He's teaching the first-ever college English course on sneaker culture at HBCUs. "The Homecoming," Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.: America's first federally registered Black neighborhood is getting some love. Jackson Ward in Richmond, Virginia, was once known as the Harlem of the South. Now two sisters are working to restore it, starting with the home of the first Black homeowner there, Abraham Skipwith. "Riding Jane Crow," Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.: Miriam Thaggert illuminates the experiences of women and trains in her book, "Riding Jane Crow: African American Women on the American Railroad." In Addition, A new book by Michael Hall reveals how black writers of the Jim Crow era found ways to circumvent hostilities and travel restrictions. "The Health Gap," Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.: Racism's direct impact on health is well-documented. What we know less about is how to fix it.

For more information, contact the EDEC at edec@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-9569.

