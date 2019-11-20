MSU hosts “Animalism” Lecture with Dr. Allison Krile Thornton

Morehead State University will host guest speaker Dr. Allison Krile Thornton, assistant philosophy professor at the University of South Alabama, when she presents “Animalism About Human Beings” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Room 002 of Breckinridge Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Thornton earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Baylor University in 2018 and completed a year of cross-training in biology before joining the faculty at the University of South Alabama (USA). She is an assistant professor in both the USA’s Department of Philosophy and the College of Medicine. She has published several articles on the nature of human beings with a particular focus on animalism, the view that human beings are animals. She has taught courses in medical reasoning, metaphysics, introduction to philosophy and introduction to logic, among others. Thornton is also interested in the study of bioethics, philosophy of biology and philosophy of religion.

“Dr. Thornton's lecture will provide the audience with a picture of the nature of human beings that is informed by both philosophy and science, and provide the opportunity to have a discussion about what makes us different from other things in the natural world,” said Dr. Scott A. Davison, professor of philosophy at Morehead State University.

This event is supported by the Buckner and Sally Hinkle Endowment for Humanities through the MSU Foundation.

For more information on the Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/hpil, email hpil@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2655.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu