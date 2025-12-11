MURDER FOR TWO at Carnegie Covington

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 Everyone’s a suspect in MURDER FOR TWO—the uproarious musical whodunit with a killer twist. One actor plays the detective, the other plays all the suspects, and together they accompany the madness on piano in a madcap homage to classic murder mysteries. This clever caper is equal parts chaos, comedy, and criminally good fun. Don’t miss the musical comedy that’s truly to die for!

For more information, please call  859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com

Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
