Dawn Garvin Enjoy a show, meal and dance this June 18th.

MURDER at the OPRY Murder Mystery at Rough River

Guests will enjoy this interactive mystery play/ dinner & dance event. This play takes place in the 1960's at the Grand Ole Opry. Guests will have an opportunity to win prizes by guessing who donit and for best costume.

For more information or to purchase your tickets call 270-257-2311.