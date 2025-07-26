MadCity Beauty Bash at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
MadCity Beauty Bash
MadCity Beauty Bash
MadCity Beauty Bash at Mahr Park Arboretum
Join us for a day full of all things fashion, beauty, wellness, health and more!
We will start with a fashion show from our local members, and switch over to vendor booths in the afternoon. Stay tuned for a list of vendors!
Tickets will go on sale July 7th, 2025.
Presale/online – $15
At the Door – $20
For more information call (270) 821-3435 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madcity-beauty-bash/