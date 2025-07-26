× Expand MadCity Beauty Bash MadCity Beauty Bash

MadCity Beauty Bash at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us for a day full of all things fashion, beauty, wellness, health and more!

We will start with a fashion show from our local members, and switch over to vendor booths in the afternoon. Stay tuned for a list of vendors!

Tickets will go on sale July 7th, 2025.

Presale/online – $15

At the Door – $20

For more information call (270) 821-3435 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madcity-beauty-bash/