× Expand MadCon MadCon

MadCon in Madisonville

MadCon is coming to Madisonville, Kentucky on Saturday, March 15 at the Parkway Plaza Mall from 10a-5p! It will be free for the public to attend!

Want to be involved? Private message us if you’re interested in any of the following.

-Hosting a Magic or Pokemon card game tournament.

-Being a vendor

-Being an art vendor

-Hosting a Cosplay contest

-Having your own panel on the schedule!

-Just want to sponsor this event

Sound and audio will be provided by Lt Dan’s D.J.

For more information call 270-821-1310 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com