MadCon in Madisonville
MadCon is coming to Madisonville, Kentucky on Saturday, March 15 at the Parkway Plaza Mall from 10a-5p! It will be free for the public to attend!
Want to be involved? Private message us if you’re interested in any of the following.
-Hosting a Magic or Pokemon card game tournament.
-Being a vendor
-Being an art vendor
-Hosting a Cosplay contest
-Having your own panel on the schedule!
-Just want to sponsor this event
Sound and audio will be provided by Lt Dan’s D.J.
For more information call 270-821-1310 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com