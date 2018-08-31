Made to Order: The Fashion of Geneva H. Bell

 Made to Order: The Fashion of Geneva H. Bell  

 Jackets of sequins, suede, and tartan. Dresses featuring geometric prints and metallic threads. A hat in mauve. A muumuu in seafoam. Explore the wardrobe of educator and activist Geneva Howard Bell (1905-2013), on view at The Filson Historical Society’s Bingham Gallery beginning August 31. The exhibition includes custom-made textiles and hats from Bell’s collection, dating between 1970 and 1990. The exhibition also features photographs of Geneva and her husband, Dr. Jesse Bell (1904-1998), the first African American physician at Louisville’s Jewish Hospital

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org

