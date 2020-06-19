VIRTUAL------ Madison Conyers Johnson, 1806-1886: The Hidden Hand of Power

Filson Friday - Madison Conyers Johnson, 1806-1886: The Hidden Hand of Power, Richard H. C. Clay

Join Richard H. C. Clay as he presents his first Filson Friday on Madison Conyers Johnson, a lawyer and banker of enormous, but hidden and discreet importance, before, during and after the Civil War. Though his practice was centered in Lexington, his pro-Union influence permeated the State.

Richard H. C. Clay is the President and CEO of the Filson Historical Society.

This event will be broadcast live online via Zoom, the cloud-based video conferencing provider, free of charge for the public.

