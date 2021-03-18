Madison Lewis, Lacy Green, and Adam Wood at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Nashville Songwriter series: Madison Lewis, Lacy Green, and Adam Wood join us to share the stories that drive their songwriting craft.

Following local and state guidelines, The Nashville Songwriter has moved from its prior location in the lobby to take place in Woodward Theatre within the Hall of Fame. A very limited number of tickets are available for only $10 each. Seating will be approximately 25% of capacity to ensure social distancing and to meet state requirements related to Covid-19, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Masks will be required. Tickets will be sold based on how many attendees will be in your group.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org