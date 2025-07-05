Madisonville 4th Fest - Country Night 

× Expand City of Madisonville 4th Fest Official Graphic

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky , is proud to announce the 2025 4th Fest line-up for Country Night at Madisonville City Park! This concert is part of a 3-day outdoor music festival from July 4th through July 6th. Bring your lawn chairs! It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Friday & Saturday only), and fun for the entire family.

Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at MadisonvilleLiving.com The newsletter will provide detailed information on times, parking & shuttle information, additional activities and event updates.

Saturday, July 5th artists include:

CHRIS JANSON

Chase Matthew

Bryan Martin

*FREE Admission*

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open

5:30 pm CDT: Concert begins each night

CHRIS JANSON, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music’s new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me a Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off the Beaten Path”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a living legacy in the making.” Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s prominent country festivals, tours and unexpected sit-ins.

CHASE MATTHEW was born for this. Since releasing his debut album, Born For This, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline ‘Born For This’ Tour. Most recently making his hometown headline debut in Nashville to a SOLD-OUT crowd of more than 1,600 fans. His single, “She Loves Jesus,” is out now and fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months.

Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, BRYAN MARTIN lives the stories he writes, and country fans are listening. His real-life emotions are inseparable from his songs, as is clearly shown in his breakout hit “We Ride.” Emerging in Nashville, he’s garnered over 378 million cumulative streams and 750K social media followers. He’s opened for artists like Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders and more.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com