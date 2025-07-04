× Expand City of Madisonville Official Poster for 4th Fest 2025

Madisonville 4th Fest - R&B Pop Night

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky , is proud to announce the 2025 4th Fest line-up for R&B Pop night at Madisonville City Park! This concert is part of a 3-day outdoor music festival from July 4th through June 30th. Bring your lawn chairs! It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Friday & Saturday only), and fun for the entire family. This year’s fireworks show will be on Friday, July 4th, after the concert.

Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at MadisonvilleLiving.com The newsletter will provide detailed information on times, parking & shuttle information, additional activities and event updates.

Friday, July 4th artists include:

MORRIS DAY & THE TIME

RUBEN STUDDARD

*FREE Admission*

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open

5:30 pm CDT: Concert begins each night

The legendary, pimpdelic funkmaster, MORRIS DAY, is known as the breakout star of pop-rock movie sensation Purple Rain, and as the freakalicious frontman for one of the all-time most extraordinary party bands, THE TIME. Original bandmates Valet/Vocalist Jerome Benton, Drummer Jellybean Johnson and Keyboard Artist Monte Moir come together with the rest of the band to present smash hit favorites such as “Jungle Love,” “Get it Up,” and “The Bird.” With his dynamic dancing and smooth gutsy vocals, MORRIS DAY played an essential role in developing the Twin City Dance/Club sound of the 1980s. A founding member of Prince’s band, the Time, in 1981, he remained with the group until 1984 when he launched his solo career. Returning for the first time in 1988, he performed and recorded with the Time from 1990 until 1991 and since 1995.

RUBEN STUDDARD is the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter known for his soulful voice and captivating performances. Explore the world of the “Velvet Teddy Bear” and American Idol Winner as you discover his diverse musical talents in R&B, gospel, and more. Get ready to be enchanted by Ruben Studdard’s undeniable talent.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com