City of Madisonville Madisonville illuminated ad 2025 - 1 Madisonville Illuminated Info Graphic

Madisonville Illuminated at Mahr Park Arboretum

The City of Madisonville is thrilled to announce the return of Madisonville Illuminated, a vibrant celebration of lights, music, and community!

This free, family-friendly event will light up the evening with a full schedule of entertainment, delicious food, exciting activities for kids, and the spectacular Balloon Glow.

Event Schedule:

4:00 PM – Gates Open, Food Trucks Open, Family Fun Activities Start

5:00 PM – Tethered Balloon Rides Begin ($15/person), Live Music

7:00 PM – Balloon Glow Begins

9:30 PM – Tethered Rides End

Kid-Friendly Activities:

Bounce Houses/Inflatable Games

Face Painting/Glow & Bubble Toy Vendors

Retail & Craft Vendors

And more surprises still to come!

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available from 5:00–9:30 PM for $15 per person, offering a stunning view of the park and a unique experience for guests of all ages.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to settle in and enjoy the night. Parking will be available on-site with signage and volunteers directing traffic.

Event FAQ Answers:

4-7 Passengers per balloon ride

Hot air balloons will rise up to 60 feet in the air

$15 per person to ride—cash and card accept

There are NO height, weight, or age restrictions

There will be live music

There will be shuttle services provided

There will be food and retail vendors setup