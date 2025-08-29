Madisonville Illuminated at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
City of Madisonville
Madisonville illuminated ad 2025 - 1
Madisonville Illuminated Info Graphic
Madisonville Illuminated at Mahr Park Arboretum
The City of Madisonville is thrilled to announce the return of Madisonville Illuminated, a vibrant celebration of lights, music, and community!
This free, family-friendly event will light up the evening with a full schedule of entertainment, delicious food, exciting activities for kids, and the spectacular Balloon Glow.
Event Schedule:
4:00 PM – Gates Open, Food Trucks Open, Family Fun Activities Start
5:00 PM – Tethered Balloon Rides Begin ($15/person), Live Music
7:00 PM – Balloon Glow Begins
9:30 PM – Tethered Rides End
Kid-Friendly Activities:
Bounce Houses/Inflatable Games
Face Painting/Glow & Bubble Toy Vendors
Retail & Craft Vendors
And more surprises still to come!
Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available from 5:00–9:30 PM for $15 per person, offering a stunning view of the park and a unique experience for guests of all ages.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to settle in and enjoy the night. Parking will be available on-site with signage and volunteers directing traffic.
Event FAQ Answers:
4-7 Passengers per balloon ride
Hot air balloons will rise up to 60 feet in the air
$15 per person to ride—cash and card accept
There are NO height, weight, or age restrictions
There will be live music
There will be shuttle services provided
There will be food and retail vendors setup