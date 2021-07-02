Madisonville's Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

 The 2021 FREE Summer Concert Series lineup includes:

 >Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - June 11, 2021 - CRAIG MORGAN  

 >4th Fest, City Park, City Park - July 2, 2021 - BRET MICHAELS  

 >Praise in the Park, City Park - July 3, 2021 - ZACH WILLIAMS  

 >Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - August 6, 2021 - EN VOGUE

For more info call (270) 824-2101 or visit MadisonvilleLiving.com

