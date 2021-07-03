Madisonville's Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The 2021 FREE Summer Concert Series lineup includes:
>Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - June 11, 2021 - CRAIG MORGAN
>4th Fest, City Park, City Park - July 2, 2021 - BRET MICHAELS
>Praise in the Park, City Park - July 3, 2021 - ZACH WILLIAMS
>Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - August 6, 2021 - EN VOGUE
For more info call (270) 824-2101 or visit MadisonvilleLiving.com
