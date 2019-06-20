Magic 101 (Part 2) at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Magic 101 (Part 2) at McCracken County Public Library

Magic 101 (Part 2)

Jun 20, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Presented by Todd Duff, founder and CEO of Innovations Branding House, a nationally acclaimed, award winning marketing firm in Paducah, Kentucky.

This second part will focus on Todd's latest tricks and popular illusions performed at the House of Cards (Nashville, TN), as well as mental effects and unique mind reading techniques.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
