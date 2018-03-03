Magic 101

Presented by Todd Duff ,founder and CEO of Innovations Branding House, a nationally acclaimed, award winning marketing firm in Paducah, Kentucky.

Since childhood Todd has been captivated by magic. He loves sharing his talent with others. He finds that magic allows him the gift of smiles, laughter and the opportunity to connect strangers to one another.

Magic 101 will cover a variety of topics within the art of sleight of hand including history, performance, visual arts and the psychology of magic.

Drawing volunteers from the audience, everyone will be amazed and astounded in this fascinating presentation.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings