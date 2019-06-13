Magic Bourbon Dinner

WHAT: Magic Bourbon Dinner is America’s only speakeasy magic dinner show. The evening will host a night of spellbinding entertainment, fine food, a private Bourbon museum tour, and premium spirit tastings on behalf of Heaven Hill Bourbon. Registration is required. Tickets are $100 per person. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

For more information to call (502) 275-8384 visit KYBourbonFestival.com