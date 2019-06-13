Magic Bourbon Dinner

WHAT: Magic Bourbon Dinner is America’s only speakeasy magic dinner show. The evening will host a night of spellbinding entertainment, fine food, a private Bourbon museum tour, and premium spirit tastings on behalf of Heaven Hill Bourbon. Registration is required. Tickets are $100 per person. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

All events coincide with the celebration of National Bourbon Day, which falls on June 14, 2019. For further event details and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Kentucky Bourbon Festival website. The 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival will take place on September 18 through September 22.

For more information to call (502) 275-8384 visit KYBourbonFestival.com