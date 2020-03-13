Magic Dinner & Bourbon at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Magic Dinner & Bourbon at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Your experience will include a full three course dinner, sensational entertainment, bourbon cocktail and other mysterious surprises.

The entertainment is provided by International award winning magician Richard E. Darshwood. The event is sponsored by Heaven Hill Distilleries. They make some of Kentucky's finest bourbons including Elijah Craig, Larceny, EW Black label, Rittenhouse Rye, and Bernheim Wheated. In celebration of #TheDecadeThatMadeUs we encourage you to dress in you best 1920s attire!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-745-7317
