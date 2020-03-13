× Expand Richard E. Darshwood Join us March 13th as we have our first ever event Magic Dinner & Bourbon!

Magic Dinner & Bourbon at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Your experience will include a full three course dinner, sensational entertainment, bourbon cocktail and other mysterious surprises.

The entertainment is provided by International award winning magician Richard E. Darshwood. The event is sponsored by Heaven Hill Distilleries. They make some of Kentucky's finest bourbons including Elijah Craig, Larceny, EW Black label, Rittenhouse Rye, and Bernheim Wheated. In celebration of #TheDecadeThatMadeUs we encourage you to dress in you best 1920s attire!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com