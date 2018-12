Magic Giant at The Madison

Just announced on the bill for Coachella this spring, with Billboard singling them out as one of “10 Awesome Bands” playing the massive fest this year, LA-based MAGIC GIANT has been thrilling growing crowds at every stop along its 70-city North American and European tour, celebrating the release of its debut album In The Wind

For more information call 859-491-2444 or visit madisontheateronline.com