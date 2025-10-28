× Expand Photo submitted 2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 4 Magic Rocks!

Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, Masters of Illusion, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! DO NOT MISS Illusionist Leon Etienne’s jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show. Witness this family friendly spectacular featuring the world’s best illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy. This show is an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most!

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org