Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds

to Google Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds at RiverPark Center

  Grab your wands, hats, brooms and don your special wizard attire because we’re going to Hogwarts!  On Saturday, January 19, head to the RiverPark Center for a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter themed dinner and drinks event!  Starting at 6 p.m. grab your free specialty cocktail and prepare for a “Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds”!   The evening also features fun activities such as Broom Design Making, Potion Mixing, Table Top Quidditch, Scavenger Hunt, Trivia, Costume Contest, Photo Booth, Mystical Dance and many other surprises!  RiverPark’s own “Mixing Witch Tavern” will have a cash bar available all evening. 

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds - 2019-01-19 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Submit Yours