Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds at RiverPark Center

Grab your wands, hats, brooms and don your special wizard attire because we’re going to Hogwarts! On Saturday, January 19, head to the RiverPark Center for a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter themed dinner and drinks event! Starting at 6 p.m. grab your free specialty cocktail and prepare for a “Magical Experience of Harry Potter through Your Taste Buds”! The evening also features fun activities such as Broom Design Making, Potion Mixing, Table Top Quidditch, Scavenger Hunt, Trivia, Costume Contest, Photo Booth, Mystical Dance and many other surprises! RiverPark’s own “Mixing Witch Tavern” will have a cash bar available all evening.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org