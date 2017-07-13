Magician Convention at the Galt House

The world’s oldest magic organization, the Society of American Magicians and the world’s largest magic organization, the International Brotherhood of Magicians have joined together to present their convention at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville July 12-15. Magicians from more than 17 different countries will convene, sharing magic secrets with each other at lectures, workshops, performances and competitions to select the best stage and close-up magic talent. No less than 45 magic dealers will be on hand to display their props, and colorful paraphernalia in a bazaar for the prestidigitators.

Two Louisville natives who won fame and fortune in Las Vegas, Lance Burton and Mac King will be honored at the pre opening of the convention on the evening of July 11 with the Louisville red carpet premier of Lance’s award-winning film “Billy Topit – Master Magician”

For more information visit ibmsam2017.com

800-775-7777

STARS OF MAGIC Opening Gala | Wednesday, July 12th @ 8:00 PM

A family oriented magic and novelty stage show featuring world famous magicians from the USA, Canada, and Japan. The newspaper magic of Master of Ceremonies Gene Anderson will introduce you to the new wave magic of America’s Got Talent finalist Hiroki Hara from Japan. World Champion juggler, David Deeble and Tony Chapek’s magic technology bring novelty and comedy to the show. Canada’s Ted and Marion Outerbridge come from their just completed China tour to close the show with their award winning astonishing illusions.

WORLD STARS OF MAGIC | Thursday, July 13th @ 8:00 PM

An outstanding variety show featuring mentalism, plate-spinning, juggling and award-winning magic. Master of Ceremonies Max Maven will read minds as brings on international magic stars Po-cheng from Taiwan, Japan’s Kenji Minemura, and world champion Juliana Chen from China. Pat Davison’s plate spinning and the juggling of Mabelle Gako Davison bring novelty and the comedy magic of Martin Lewis round out this fabulous evening of family entertainment.

INTERNATIONAL MAGIC COMPETITION | Friday, July 14th @ 8:00 PM

Las Vegas’ leading comedy magician Fielding West will Emcee the international competition for the highest Awards in Magic, the International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Medal of Excellence and the Society of American Magicians Gold Medal of Honor. Finalists selected from competition earlier in the week will perform and be judged by their peers for the highest awards in Magic. Guest star and world-famous juggler Michael Goudeau, a featured Las Vegas performer during a 19-year run of Lance Burton’s Monte Carlo magic show will round out the evening’s entertainment.

STARS OF MAGIC GRAND FINALE | Saturday, July 15th @ 8:00 PM

America’s Got Talent Finalist Derek Hughes hosts a spectacular evening of world famous magic featuring the elegant dramatic unbelievable fast costume changes of David and Dania; Maestro Voronin, Europe’s famous man of mystery from the Ukraine; and Canada’s Murray Hatfield and Teresa who close out the second half of the show with breathtaking and beautiful magic illusions. A unique evening of the world’s best magicians performing for their peers. Las Vegas’ leading comedy magician Fielding West will Emcee the international competition for the highest Awards in Magic, the International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Medal of Excellence and the Society of American Magicians Gold Medal of Honor. Finalists selected from competition earlier in the week will perform and be judged by their peers for the highest awards in Magic. Guest star and world-famous juggler Michael Goudeau, a featured Las Vegas performer during a 19-year run of Lance Burton’s Monte Carlo magic show will round out the event.

http://www.kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/ibm-sam-2017

Full details at www.ibmsam2017.com - Phone for interviews and photos 917-674-9921