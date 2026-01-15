Magician Todd Duff at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

Hidden in the Stacks: Classic Magic from the Pages of Timeled by Magician Todd Duff

Thursday March 5, 20265:30-6:30 PM 

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
