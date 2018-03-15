Magnificent Mona Bismarck

Famous for her trademark silver hair, aquamarine eyes, and uncompromising sense of fashion, Louisville Kentucky native Mona Bismark was the first American to be declared the Best-Dressed Woman in the World, a distinction bestowed upon her in 1933 by luminaries from the world of haute couture. She was mentioned in movies, lyrics and alluded to in books. One of the most photographed socialites in her day, this show will feature extensive images, commissioned by Vogue from photographers of note, and personal portraits by artist Salvador Dali and Savely Sorine, that hung in Mona’s superb homes throughout the world. The show will span five decades of Mona’s personal couture beginning in her Golden Years of the 1930s and concluding in the 1970s upon her retirement from the public spotlight.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org