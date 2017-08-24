Magpie Salute at Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Magpie Salute at Mercury Ballroom

The Magpie Salute brings Rich Robinson, the guitarist and co-founding member of The Black Crowes, together with two key members of Crowes fame - guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien - alongside drummer Joe Magistro, keyboardist Matt Slocum and backing vocalists Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen, along with some other friends. As a brand new band, The Magpie Salute’s lineup already has the deep bonds that come from musicians who have played together for decades throughout various projects. Making their live debut in January of 2017 to a sold out Gramercy Theatre in New York, they followed up by scheduling and selling out of three more dates in quick succession. Rooted in tradition and the universal language of Rock and Roll, The Magpie Salute intends to breathe new life into their music as they hit the road this summer.

WHERE: The Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

WHEN: Thursday, August 24th at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.)

TICKETS: $35 for general admission

For more information visit mercuryballroom.com or themagpiesalute.com

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502.583.4555
