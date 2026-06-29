× Expand Midway Art Studios Mahjong Party (4 x 5 in) - 1 Play mahjong with us!

Mahjong Open Play + Shell Decoupage at Midway Art Studios

Sunday, July 19th, from 12-2PM @ Midway Art Studios.

Let's gather for a game of Mahjong at Midway Art Studios including a special treat of making gorgeous, gold edge scallop shell dice holders!

Spend a sunny Sunday afternoon on July 19th from 12-2PM sipping on mocktails and enjoying the company of others. You'll leave with a handmade adorable dice holder to add to your Mahjong collection.

Your ticket includes about 2 hours of Mahjong play along with all of the supplies and instruction to create your dice holder. Mahjong open play hosted by Mahjong-Lex.

What does it cost?

• $40 per Person

For more information Email mahjonglex@gmail.com or DM @mahjonglex on Instagram for tickets or visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops