Mahjong Open Play + Shell Decoupage at Midway Art Studios
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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Midway Art Studios
Mahjong Party (4 x 5 in) - 1
Play mahjong with us!
Mahjong Open Play + Shell Decoupage at Midway Art Studios
Sunday, July 19th, from 12-2PM @ Midway Art Studios.
Let's gather for a game of Mahjong at Midway Art Studios including a special treat of making gorgeous, gold edge scallop shell dice holders!
Spend a sunny Sunday afternoon on July 19th from 12-2PM sipping on mocktails and enjoying the company of others. You'll leave with a handmade adorable dice holder to add to your Mahjong collection.
Your ticket includes about 2 hours of Mahjong play along with all of the supplies and instruction to create your dice holder. Mahjong open play hosted by Mahjong-Lex.
What does it cost?
• $40 per Person
For more information Email mahjonglex@gmail.com or DM @mahjonglex on Instagram for tickets or visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops