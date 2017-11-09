Maiden Alley Cinema Presents John Paul White in Concert

Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Maiden Alley Cinema  Presents John Paul White in Concert

Beulah. It's a small, complicated word with a tangle of meanings.

It's the title of John Paul White's new album, his first in nearly a decade, a remarkably and assuredly diverse collection spanning plaintive folk balladry, swampy southern rock, lonesome campfire songs and dark acoustic pop.  Gothic and ambitious, with a rustic, lived-in-sound, it's a meditation on love curdling into its opposite, on recrimination defining relationships, on hope finally filtering through doubt.

Beulah is also a White family nickname.  "It's a term of endearment around our house," White explains, "like you would call someone 'Honey.'  My dad used to call my little sister Beulah, and I call my daughter Beulah.  It's something I've always been around."

Beulah is also something much loftier.  For the poet and painter William Blake, Beulah was a place deep in the collective spiritual unconscious.

"I won't pretend to be the smartest guy in the world," said White, "but I dig a lot of what he's written.  Beulah was a place you could go in your dreams.  You could go there in meditation, to relax and heal and center yourself.  It wasn't a place you could stay, but you came back to the world in a better state."

For more information call 270-442-7723 or visit maidenalleycinema.com  

