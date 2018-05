Maiden Alley Movies for Me Series

During MAC's Movies for Me Series (first Saturday of every month) MAC highlights family friendly films and offer a reduced price. All children under 12 get a FREE small popcorn.

4 pm

6/2/18 The Red Turtle

8/4/18 Jumanji

9/1/18 The Wizard of Oz

10/6/18 Hocus Pocus

11/10/18 Big

12/01/18 The Man Who Invented Christmas

Ticket Prices & Seating $5

For more information call ( 270) 442-7723 or visit maidenalleycinema.com